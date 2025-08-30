Former minister Rajanna readies for show of strength in Delhi

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: Former Cooperation minister K N Rajanna is preparing for a show of his strength in New Delhi as a last ditch effort to make a comeback to the state Cabinet. Thousands of his supporters cutting across party lines are likely to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in October urging the Congress party high command to re-induct him into the cabinet. The move has been interpreted as Rajanna’s plan to garner the support of the backward classes in Tumakuru before making his next political move.
Former Tumakuru City Corporation member Dhaniya Kumar, a supporter of Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, said under the backward classes forum they will stage protests until Rajanna gets justice. The protesters are likely to board train to New Delhi.
Rajanna has many options before him, say sources. He has a plan to join the BJP if the Congress party high command does not pay heed, they added.
He had already taken part in a procession sporting saffron shawl criticising the state government setting up an SIT to investigate the Dharmasthala case. Since the BJP has no strong base in Madhugiri assembly constituency, which Rajanna represents, he may also think of joining the JD(S) ahead of 2028 assembly polls if former PM HD Deve Gowda and Union minister HD Kumaraswamy give their nod.
It may lead to a political polarisation in the old Mysuru region with some former JD(S) leaders retreating to the regional party as it is likely to go with a pre-poll alliance with BJP in the assembly polls, political analysts observed.