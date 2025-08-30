Former minister Rajanna readies for show of strength in Delhi

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: Former Cooperation minister K N Rajanna is preparing for a show of his strength in New Delhi as a last ditch effort to make a comeback to the state Cabinet. Thousands of his supporters cutting across party lines are likely to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in October urging the Congress party high command to re-induct him into the cabinet. The move has been interpreted as Rajanna’s plan to garner the support of the backward classes in Tumakuru before making his next political move.

Former Tumakuru City Corporation member Dhaniya Kumar, a supporter of Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, said under the backward classes forum they will stage protests until Rajanna gets justice. The protesters are likely to board train to New Delhi.

Rajanna has many options before him, say sources. He has a plan to join the BJP if the Congress party high command does not pay heed, they added.