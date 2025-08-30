Karnataka Congress leaders join Rahul’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

BENGALURU: In a powerful show of North-South political convergence, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — the OBC icon from the South — and top Congress leaders from the state took to the streets of Bihar alongside Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, lending weight to the party’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’, a nationwide fight against voter suppression and democratic backsliding. “It was exhilarating to meet the people of Bihar who joined the padayatra in such large numbers,” said Congress Chief Whip in Council Saleem Ahmed.

The Congress delegation from Karnataka packed serious political heft, with ministers G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, M C Sudhakar, Zameer Ahmed Khan, KJ George and former AICC general secretary BK Hariprasad walking alongside local leaders in the Gopalganj leg of the yatra. Also present were the CM’s son and MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Political Secretary Nazeer Ahmed, and legal advisor A S Ponnanna.

Hariprasad said, ‘’Karnataka’s top brass joining hands with Bihar Congress sends a clear message — voter suppression is not just a local issue, it’s a national crisis. This inter-state support bolsters the INDIA bloc’s image of unity ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.’’