Karnataka dissolves Shindikurabet Gram Panchayat, dismisses 28 members over illegal property transfer

BELAGAVI: In a sweeping action against irregularities, the state government has dismissed the president, vice-president and 26 members of the Shindikurabet Gram Panchayat in Gokak taluk, following proven charges of illegal property transfer. All 28 members have also been barred from contesting any elections for the next six years.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department issued the order, signed by Additional Chief Secretary Uma Mahadevan, after an inquiry confirmed that the panchayat had approved the transfer of property without due verification of records.

The violations date back to the general body meetings held on February 25 and March 25, 2022. In the presence of the Panchayat Development Officer, the members approved the transfer of an asset without proper scrutiny of land records. As a result, property in the name of Shanta Nagappa Potadar was unlawfully transferred to Ramachandra Danappa Potadar. Following the investigation, the charges were upheld.

Panchayat president Renuka Erappa Patil and vice-president Bhimappa Yallappa Baranali are among those dismissed. With the unprecedented dismissal of all its members, the Shindikurabet Gram Panchayat now stands dissolved.