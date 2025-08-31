Belagavi's Bassapur Gram Panchayat president accused of marrying 15-year-old girl in 2023

BELAGAVI: In a shocking case, the president of Bassapur Gram Panchayat in Hukkeri taluk, Bheemashi Kalimani, has been accused of marrying a 15-year-old girl. The incident, which took place in November 2023, came to light only recently.

According to the complaint filed at Yamakanamaradi police station, Kalimani married the minor on November 5, 2023, and the girl reportedly gave birth to a child five months ago. With the charges confirmed, police have also booked him under the POCSO Act.

The Child Rights Commission had directed the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat CEO and the District Child Protection Officer to file an FIR and ensure the girl's safety. Despite these instructions being issued to the Deputy Commissioner, child protection officials, and the Women and Child Welfare Department, no significant action had been taken so far.

Allegations have surfaced that the accused was misusing the names of two cabinet ministers to evade arrest. Fearing police action, he was absconding. Sources said that child rescue teams visited Bassapur village on four occasions after the complaint but failed to apprehend him.

A noted woman activist from Belagavi alleged that the accused was allowed to go scot free as he belongs to the ruling Congress party. She demanded that an investigation should be done to ascertain which leaders of the district were shielding him despite being aware of the grave crime he committed.