Consumer commission orders HDB Financial Services to pay compensation for illegal JCB seizure

The bench also ordered Rs 2,10,000 in compensation for mental distress, damages and litigation costs, with 12 per cent annual interest if not paid on time. The complaint against the Regional Transport Office, named as the third respondent, was dismissed.

According to the complaint, Nagaraj had taken a Rs 31,65,625 loan to purchase the JCB for his livelihood and had been paying instalments regularly. He defaulted on two EMIs due to personal reasons but assured repayment by October 2024. However, on October 14, 2024, representatives of HDB Financial Services seized the JCB while it was in use in Shivamogga. Despite paying Rs 50,000 towards his dues, Nagaraj was informed in December that the vehicle had been auctioned.

The commission found that the financier failed to provide proof of issuing a mandatory notice before seizing and selling the machine, ruling the act a deficiency in service.