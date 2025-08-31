Dharmasthala mass burial case: Protect complainant, says activist to SIT

MANGALURU: Activist Prasanna Ravi from Mangaluru on Saturday met Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials and sought protection to the witness-complainant after the investigation into the alleged mass burial case is complete as she claimed that he is a key witness in the Sowjanya rape and murder case.

She said, “Sowjanya’s mother Kusumavathi in her complaint to SIT has mentioned about the witness-complainant and his claims about Ravi Poojary.

Evidence in the Sowjanya case has been destroyed and some witnesses have died. I have given the names of a few others linked to the case who have died (mysteriously). The witness-complainant should not meet the same fate,” she claimed.