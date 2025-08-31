Digitisation of revenue court proceedings, data mandatory in Karnataka

The Revenue Court Case Monitoring Management System (RCCMMS) order stated that all applications should be filed online, the fee payment should be online and people should also view the details online.

The signature of revenue officers should be online and there should be no physical movement of files.

The revenue courts should also ensure that all court proceedings are digitally recorded and stored. Kataria said the government aims to digitise all 100 crore revenue records of A and B category properties by February 2026. So far 40 crore records have been digitised.

He said revenue secretariat office, offices of the DC, RC, taluk offices have been digitised. Work is on to digitise all tahsildar and village accountant offices. The aim of the exercise is to reduce public interface and corruption, he added.