MA Saleem’s appointment formalised by Karnataka government

BENGALURU: MA Saleem, who had been holding concurrent charge as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), was on Saturday appointed by the Karnataka government as the full-time head of the State police force.

Saleem, who was serving as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units, and Economic Offences, was given additional charge as DG & IGP on May 21 after former police chief Alok Mohan retired.

A 1993-batch IPS officer, Saleem’s appointment as DG & IGP was formalised on Saturday. With this, he has been relieved of his responsibilities as DGP, CID, creating a vacancy in that key post. Over his career, Saleem has served in 26 different roles.

He is popularly known as “One-Way Saleem” for converting 140 roads in Bengaluru into one-way routes, a move that earned him both recognition and the nickname.