Split wide open: Dasara invite to Banu Mushtaq divides Karnataka netas

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival has sparked intense debate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, defending the decision, said, “Dasara was celebrated when Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan were there, when Mirza Ismail was Diwan of Mysore, and Dasara was also inaugurated by eminent writer and poet Nisar Ahmed in 2017.

So what is the controversy over author Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the state festival?”

Former Rajya Sabha member and celebrated author L Hanumantayya termed the controversy “misguided and harmful to society”. Expressing support for Mushtaq, he said, “Banu Mushtaq has brought honour to our land, and it is shameful that some people are raising unnecessary controversy over the Dasara invitation.”

The writer emphasized the inclusive nature of Dasara festival, with musicians, wrestlers and artists being invited, regardless of caste, creed or religion. “If we are inviting people from diverse fields to celebrate our festival, it is only fitting that Banu Mushtaq is part of this grand occasion. We should not allow divisive forces to dictate the course of the festival.’’

Former Mysuru MP and BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath hit out at former BJP MP Prathap Simha, who was critical of the author. ‘’Banu Mushtaq has won the acclaimed Booker Prize, what have you won for your book?’’

Mysuru royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar waded into the row, saying, “For our family, Goddess Chamundi is like a spiritual mother. Worship at the temple has always been conducted as per Hindu religious traditions,” she said. She expressed disappointment that the temple was being dragged into politics. “There has been too much politics over Dasara. It should not be stretched further,” she said.