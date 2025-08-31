Union minister Rijiju at Karnataka event hits out at retired judges for speaking against government

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju criticised the trend of retired judges speaking against the government. Rijiju, who was addressing the Karnataka State Advocate Associations’ Conference, said the Indian judiciary has often been accused of being compromised, and witnessed instances in the past that fuel such perceptions.

“We have seen a recent case where a group of retired Supreme Court and High Court judges had come together against the Home Minister Amit Shah. Retired judges come up, sign statements together and give petitions, and speak against the government.

But what purpose does it serve? When members of the judiciary engage in political tussles, it not only diminishes the dignity of the profession but also weakens faith in the institution,” he said, indirectly arguing that retired judges should not raise opinions against the government.

Rijiju’s statement comes days later after 18 retired judges signed a joint statement against Shah over his remarks against Opposition vice-presidential candidate and former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy and 2011 Salwa Judum judgment.

The retired judges had called Shah’s comments “unfortunate” and a “prejudicial misinterpretation” of the 2011 Salwa Judum judgment, through which the Supreme Court disbanded the state-backed vigilante movement in Chhattisgarh.