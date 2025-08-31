Wage revision for RTC employees will be done at earliest: Minister Ramalinga

HIRIYUR (CHITRADURGA DISTRICT) : Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said that wage revision for KSRTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC, and BMTC employees will be done at the earliest.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Hiriyur bus depot in Chitradurga district, Reddy said that the previous BJP government created “confusion and problems” in the department because of which employees are suffering now.

He said BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai and the then Transport Minister Sriramulu, who authorised wage revision in 2023, were supposed to order that the wage revision would come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2021.

“However, in the order, it was clearly mentioned that the wage revision was from March 17, 2023, and this created confusion; otherwise, employees would have gotten another wage revision by now. Wage revision is the only problem that is pending at present, and it will be solved amicably,” Reddy said.

He said that there was misgovernance in KSRTC during the BJP regime. “In one month, salary was paid twice. However, it has been solved now,” he added.

He further said that there was no recruitment for 7-8 years, which has also been resolved now. “No new buses were purchased. After the Congress came to power, we procured 5,200 buses. The body building work on 800 buses is still underway, and they will be handed over to their respective depots,” he added.