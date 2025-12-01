BJP leaders to stay in villages during Winter Session

BELAGAVI: The state BJP leadership will launch a district-wide ‘village visit and stay’ campaign coinciding with the Winter Session of the legislature, to corner the Congress government over the power-sharing tussle and “administrative failures”. The Winter Session will be held from December 8 to 19 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

BJP MLAs led Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra will tour villages and interact with residents, assess local problems firsthand and raise a unified voice against what they describe as the government’s inefficiency.

The party’s strategy builds on recent momentum, especially the widespread support received during the sugarcane farmers’ protest n Mudalgi taluk, where Vijayendra stayed overnight with the agitating farmers.

Encouraged by the response, BJP leaders have reportedly discussed spending at least five days in select villages during the session. The detailed schedule and execution plan will be finalised in the BJP meeting on December 5.