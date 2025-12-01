Congress brass takes time off from Karnataka imbroglio

BENGALURU: The Congress high command, which managed to get Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to sit for a breakfast meeting on Saturday and project a united front seems to have taken a break from deciding on changing the chief minister or allowing a cabinet expansion, both fraught with large political consequences in the state.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting in Delhi on Sunday that was chaired by senior leader Sonia Gandhi and attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh among others did not take up issues concerning the state. It only focused on issues to be taken up during the winter session of Parliament which is starting Monday.

This could mean that the high command may not summon Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar anytime soon to Delhi to discuss the power transfer issue. The top leadership could consider it only after the Parliament session and state legislature session, which concludes on December 19.

Siddaramaiah’s sympathisers, including former minister KN Rajanna, said the high command will definitely approve a cabinet reshuffle which could happen in January 2026 ahead of the Karnataka budget session.