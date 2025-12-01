CPI leader D Raja opposes new labour codes; calls it 'direct assault on hard-won labour rights'

KOLAR: D Raja, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), strongly opposed India's new labour codes, stating they are a direct assault on hard-won labour rights.

He said that the issue will be raised in the winter session, and secular parties are already showing strong opposition.

He added that CPI will protest if it is not withdrawn.

While speaking to press persons after participating in the Centenary Celebration of CPI in KGF, Raja said the communist party of India is working in favour of labour welfare and has never tolerated any of the bills that are against the working class.

Speaking on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Raja said voting is the right of every citizen, and our constitution is elaborate and keen on the voting rights.

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telangana and other states have opposed SIR. The common people are finding it difficult to provide the documents and engage in the process.

Replying to a question on the old ballot system, Raja said many are demanding it and the issue was raised in Bihar. He said the Election Commission of India should clarify queries on it.