Day after ‘truce’ with Siddu, DKS says he knows his limits as KPCC president

BENGALURU: A day after signalling a truce with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the leadership tussle, DCM D K Shivakumar stressed that there are no differences between them and he knows his limits.

“There is no difference between me and the CM. Being the party president, I know my limits. Nowhere have I made any comments or expressed a difference of opinion with the CM. We are all working together. There are a lot of aspirations of the people of Karnataka, and we are committed to working for them. Our aim is 2028 and 2029. The CM and I will work out a strategy,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

Shivakumar declined to divulge what transpired between him and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal when the latter called him over phone and advised him to have a breakfast meeting with Siddaramaiah. “I have discussed with everyone (high command leaders, including Venugopal). I won’t discuss what transpired in the meeting,” he said.

Stating that he never indulged in factional politics, the DCM said, “As you would have noticed, I go to Delhi alone. I can take 8-10 MLAs with me, but I don’t do it. I have to take everyone along with me as KPCC president. All 140 MLAs are our leaders. Even as part of the HD Kumaraswamy government, I was sincere. Kumaraswamy’s father, former PM HD Deve Gowda, knows how much effort I put in to save his son’s government. My brand of politics is direct, I don’t backstab.”

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy was Karnataka chief minister in 2018 in the Congress-JDS coalition government.