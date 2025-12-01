EXPRESS DIALOGUES|‘Increase education budget to save govt schools': MLA S Suresh Kumar

Why is the government pushing hard for such a project?

It appears that DK Shivakumar wants to leave his footprint in Bengaluru city. Kengal Hanumantaiah came out with Vidhana Soudha, Gundu Rao with Majestic Bus Stand, and SM Krishna with Vikasa Soudha. I think someone must have advised Shivakumar about the tunnel road. Instead of pushing hard, he should have shown the courtesy to say that before going ahead, all aspects will be taken into consideration.

They say the tunnel will go below Sankey Tank, will the tank exist? The project will go below Lal Bagh, can we afford to lose 3000 million year old rock? Instead of taking everyone into confidence, he is making rude comments, which is not expected from a person in power. In 2001, when BWSSB privatisation was proposed, the then CM SM Krishna listened to the concerns I raised, recognised public interest and dropped the plan, which is a true act of statesmanship. Shivakumar, who cites Krishna as his role model, should follow that example. The tunnel road project must be revisited, reinvestigated, and alternative solutions explored.

With traffic worsening and Metro progress slow, what do you believe is the real solution to manage Bengaluru’s congestion?

The suburban railway project is not getting the attention it deserves. If completed, it can ease traffic, especially on the city’s outskirts. Within the city, BMTC and Metro must work together to improve last-mile connectivity and offer smoother public transport options.

The city has not seen local body election for five years. How is it affecting administration?

Grassroots leadership is impossible without civic elections, yet they’ve been delayed for five years. Without corporators, citizens are forced to approach MLAs and MPs for basic issues, from garbage to potholes, because departments fail to do their job. This vacuum has worsened services and weakened accountability.

How do you look at the present political situation in Karnataka, is it impacting the administration or is it just an internal Congress issue?

Administration in Karnataka has come to a standstill. Bureaucrats are hesitant to take decisions, and ministers themselves are unsure, wondering what will happen to them. This is dangerous. If there is a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing agreement, the leadership must state it openly. Decisions made by a handful in closed rooms cannot guide a whole state. The Congress high command, weakened after the Bihar elections, must end this uncertainty. Without clarity, governance suffers while the public watches the political drama that benefits no one.

What is your response to the claim that BJP is currently not a strong or effective opposition in Karnataka?

Many say the BJP is not a strong opposition or that there is “adjustment politics”, but I disagree. A strong opposition is one that raises issues firmly, and we have done that. We protested against the MUDA scam, farmers’ issues, highlighted potholes in Bengaluru and others. Instead of having the basic courtesy to listen to the opposition, if the ruling government is thick-skinned and shows arrogance in its administration, no matter how strong the opposition, it can’t do much.

Can you share your passion for cycling?

Cycle has been my companion for a long time. From riding bicycles on rent to getting a bicycle gifted by my mother for securing first class in SSLC, the cycle remained my companion. Even after I became an advocate, I used to go around on my cycle. In 1974, I went to Kanyakumari on a bicycle for four days with my friends. I also became an avid walker. Both are a form of meditation. I was affected by the rarest of rare form of chikungunya, where my brain was affected and I was bedridden for five months. My doctors say cycling helped me to recover.