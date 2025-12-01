Five killed, seven injured as truck hits median, rolls over near Udupi

Police said the vehicle was driven by Ranjith, an employee of a local decoration agency. The team was headed to a venue in Malpe when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the median, flipped and rolled onto the service road. Three workers were seated in the cabin and nine others in the rear portion of the vehicle at the time of the mishap, sources said. Most of the victims suffered severe head injuries, which proved fatal for five of them. The survivors have been admitted to private hospitals in Udupi and are undergoing treatment in ICUs.

MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty met the injured workers at the hospitals. District In-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar posted on X, “The deceased were daily-wage labourers, and may God give their families the strength to bear this loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”