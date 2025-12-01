HDK to urge Centre for Gita in textbooks

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said efforts will be made to include Bhagavad Gita in the curriculum of schools, colleges and universities, and it will be discussed with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He was speaking at the Bhagavad Gita Abhiyana Mahasamarpane programme here on Sunday.

Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa appealed to Kumaraswamy to include Bhagavad Gita in textbooks and the latter promised to initiate steps in the coming days.

Kumaraswamy said the Ramayana and Mahabharata should be taught to schoolchildren to guide them on the right path. “Teaching Bhagavad Gita to children is the need of the hour, as violence, unlawful acts and unrest in society have become a daily affair. Bhagavad Gita is a guiding light for the current generation to keep peace in society. Everyone should inculcate the values of Bhagavad Gita,” he added.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the Bhagavad Gita Abhiyana should be expanded across the nation as it will give a platform for everyone to learn and adopt the values of Bhagavad Gita. “For all Indians, it is a matter of pride that Bhagavad Gita originated in India, yet its recitation has been done across the world. It is a work filled with values and lessons for life which is applicable for all generations and for all ages. It has many key solutions and people should inculcate values from it. Lord Krishna taught Bhagavad Gita to the entire world, not only for the situation at Kurukshetra,” he added.