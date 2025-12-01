Inspector says sorry after policemen assault ex-serviceman in Khanapur

BELAGAVI: A recent assault on a 68-year-old former soldier allegedly by personnel of the Nandagad Police Station has triggered widespread condemnation across Khanapur taluk.

Channamallappa Kumbar of Chikkamunavalli village was allegedly beaten and kicked in public after the police stopped him for not wearing a helmet while riding his two-wheeler.

Eyewitnesses said Channamallappa was going from Chikkamunavalli to Bhuranaki, and police conducting vehicle checks on the Belagavi–Talaguppa state highway near Beedi village signalled him to stop. When he tried to ride on, a policeman grabbed his shirt, leading to a verbal altercation.