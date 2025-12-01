Karnataka govt to procure five quintals of maize from each farmer

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Winter Session in Belagavi, where opposition parties were planning to attack the government on the maize growers’ issue, the State government issued an order for a supply contract to be signed between the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation (KSCMF) and distillers for sale of maize. Registration of farmers will start from Monday for three days.

According to the order issued on Sunday, the KSCMF shall enter into a supply contract with select distillers for supply of maize with price, quantity, location of supply and other commercial terms. The contract fixed the price of maize for 2025-26 at Rs 2,400 per quintal, across all sellers.

The order said that district Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner of Excise department and Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies will monitor the progress of maize procurement.

KSCMF has to ensure regular availability of maize as per demand from buyers within the overall quantity specified in the supply contract. In case market prices are above minimum support price, agencies shall not be liable to procure as per quantities mentioned in the supply contract.