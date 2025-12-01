Madhwaraj’s absence at PM event sparks debate

UDUPI: The absence of former sports minister Pramod Madhwaraj when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the gold-coated ‘Kanakana Kindi’ at the Sri Krishna Mutt on November 28 has sparked debates in public circles and on social media.

Kanakana Kindi is the window through which saint-poet Kanakadasa is believed to have had the ‘darshan’ of Lord Krishna in the 16th century.

Madhwaraj had undertaken the gold-coating of the window and the renovation of the adjacent Kanakadasa Gudi to fulfil the wish of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Sri Puthige Mutt. On November 26, Madhwaraj visited the Mutt to inspect the work.

After the PM left for Goa, Madhwaraj took to social media, calling it a “miracle” that the Prime Minister himself has garlanded the statue of Kanakadasa at the Kanakadasa Gudi, which was originally built by his father Malpe Madhwaraj in 1965 and inaugurated by the then Chief Minister S Nijalingappa. He also described it as a memorable moment.