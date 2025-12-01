PhD scholar attempts suicide after alleged denial of certificate at RCU convocation

BELAGAVI: A 34-year-old PhD scholar from Rani Channamma University (RCU) allegedly attempted suicide after she was reportedly denied her doctoral certificate during the university’s recently held annual convocation, triggering widespread criticism and demands for accountability.

The scholar, who had completed all stages of evaluation and received the final notification declaring her qualified, was allegedly not handed the certificate at the convocation presided over by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

According to family sources, she consumed an excessive number of sleeping pills on returning home, citing humiliation, mental distress and institutional negligence. She was admitted to BIMS Hospital in Belagavi, where she remains under medical supervision.

The scholar claimed that despite fulfilling all academic requirements and having her name included in the Governor-approved eligibility list, senior university authorities “deliberately withheld” her certificate.

She further alleged that she had faced persistent harassment, particularly after submitting a complaint against her research guide, Prof. K. L. N. Murthy.

Her husband, visibly distressed, held the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar responsible for what he termed the “injustice” meted out to his wife. “I have two children. If anything happens to my wife, I will end my life on the university campus,” he said.