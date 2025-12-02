58 flights delayed at KIA due to third-party system disruption

BENGALURU: Around 58 departing flights from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were delayed on Wednesday, according to flight tracking website Skyscanner. Of them, IndiGo held the majority with 29 reported delays at the time of writing.

According to a source from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the delays were due to “operational reasons” from the airlines, and had nothing to do with the airport itself.

"A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India. Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises," said Air India in a statement on X. The airline suffered six delays.