Anganwadi, mid-day meal workers in Karnataka go on indefinite stir

BENGALURU: With lakhs of Anganwadi helpers and workers, mid-day meal workers and ASHA workers going on an indefinite strike across Karnataka from Monday (December 1, 2025), Anganwadi centres and mid-day meal services were impacted as they placed their demands before the central government.

For instance Anganwadi centres near the Malleswaram Police Station and Benson Town were closed as workers and helpers gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest. Similarly, agitations were organised in Mandya, Hubballi, Tumakuru and other districts.

S Varalakshmi, president, Karnataka Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said, “It was a conscious decision to go on this strike. I agree that Anganwadis centres, mid-day meal and health services have been impacted, especially in rural areas. But these workers too are paying a price as they will not be paid for the number of days they are on strike.”

Schemes a cover for low pay: Anganwadi workers

Varalakshmi said, “We want the central government to include us in four new labour codes on wages, industrial relations, social security, occupational safety and health and working conditions. All these workers are appointed under various schemes that allow the government to pay them lower salaries in the name of honorarium. We want the government to provide them all benefits like provident fund and ESI, and also ensure job security.”

Malini Mestha, leading the protest in Hubballi in front of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s office, said, “The budget for workers under mid-day meal, ICDS and ASHA should be increased by the Centre. The salary for mid-day meal workers is Rs 4,700, of which the Centre pays Rs 600. The remaining is borne by the state government.