Appoint advocates, file affidavits on time, Karnataka Chief Secretary tells officials

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh issued a strict warning to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and district commissioners after the Supreme Court summoned her in a case, where the state government failed to appoint advocates or file affidavits on time.

The chief secretary instructed senior officials to ensure there is no adverse impact over failure to appoint advocates within the specified time frame. As per the Karnataka State Dispute Management Act, all departments have to manage disputes within the given time. As and when cases reach the

Supreme Court, High Court, Central Administrative Tribunal, Karnataka Administrative Tribunal and other courts, departments should coordinate with the legal cell and appoint advocates to argue on behalf of the government. They also have to ensure that objections are filed in time.

The circular said that even in district and taluk level courts, if there is lack of information in cases related to the government, there are chances of the court giving orders against the State government.

Officials have to provide suitable and apt information to advocates representing the state government. “If officials don’t give details or are negligent, or are found to be cheating or any other reason that causes loss to the government, action has to be taken against them,” she stated.

Officials have to provide documents and information to advocates handling government cases in district and taluk courts, and appoint dispute management officials to attend the cases. DCs have to ensure their implementation at the district level. The chief secretary stated that officials responsible for delays, negligence, or failure to implement court orders will be held accountable.