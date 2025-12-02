Centre using agencies to harass Rahul Gandhi, Sonia: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday accused the Union government of using investigative agencies to harass Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

He termed the case filed by Delhi Police against Rahul and Sonia in the National Herald issue unfair. There is a limit to harassment. National Herald is not a personal property of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. They were the custodians of its shares.

Even he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are chairmen of several boards and corporations, and they too hold some shares, which are transferred to someone else once they relinquish the posts. They (Rahul and Sonia) were party presidents and they have already declared that Young India and National Herald are not their private property.

When the Congress was in a difficult situation during Sitaram Kesari’s tenure, party leaders approached Sonia Gandhi and requested her to take over the party’s responsibilities.

“Under her leadership, we ruled the country for 10 years, with an economist as PM. It is nothing but political torture. It will not go well. History will repeat,” he said. Vendetta politics is not good. Investigative agencies should not be misused to harass leaders of opposition parties, he said.

Delhi visit

Shivakumar said that he has sought an appointment to meet the Union Jal Shakthi and Environment ministers to discuss the state’s irrigation projects.

He said he has to visit Delhi before the winter session starts. He will discuss the matter with the CM on Tuesday, he added.