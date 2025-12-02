CM Siddaramaiah launches e-Swathu 2.0, eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue boost

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched the revamped digital platform e-Swathu 2.0, which is expected to generate up to Rs 2,000 crore revenue to the state government by regularising 95 lakh properties in the gram panchayats (GPs).
“With the e-Swathu system, the revenue is estimated to increase by Rs 1,778 crore. With effective implementation, it could rise up to Rs 2,000 crore,” Siddaramaiah said.
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Minister Priyank Kharge said the revamped digital platform will also strengthen the GPs’ revenue and improve property-related services. The amendments made to the Panchayat Raj Act now allow panchayats to bring households built outside “grama thana” (limits) into the tax net.
The newly notified 2025 Tax, Rates and Fees Rules outline procedures for assessing and collecting taxes and approving new layouts. The portal enables residents to obtain digital e-khata documents (Forms 11A and 11B) quickly and transparently. While minor technical issues may occur initially, a dedicated helpline (9483476000) will support users, he said.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “We are bringing e-Swathu services to your doorstep. This will transform people’s lives. All Panchayat property records will now receive 11B accounts.
The government has decided to issue these accounts within 15 days of receiving the application. No one needs to visit panchayat offices – the certificates will be provided online and through Bapuji Centres.”
Gandhi Gram awards
Also on the occasion, Gandhi Gram Award 2023-2024 for 238 GPs – one from each taluk – were declared for their performance in governance and development initiatives.
About the importance of the people’s participation in rural development, Siddaramaiah said it was the Rajiv Gandhi regime that introduced reservations in local bodies through the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments. He recalled that he himself rose from being a taluk board member to the position of CM and said he strongly believes that village panchayats and local bodies must be strengthened.
The CM criticised the BJP for opposing reservations for the backward classes, Dalits and women. He also accused the Centre of neglecting farmers and withholding Rs 13,000 crore allocated to the State under Jal Jeevan Mission.