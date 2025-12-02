CM Siddaramaiah launches e-Swathu 2.0, eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue boost

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched the revamped digital platform e-Swathu 2.0, which is expected to generate up to Rs 2,000 crore revenue to the state government by regularising 95 lakh properties in the gram panchayats (GPs).

“With the e-Swathu system, the revenue is estimated to increase by Rs 1,778 crore. With effective implementation, it could rise up to Rs 2,000 crore,” Siddaramaiah said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Minister Priyank Kharge said the revamped digital platform will also strengthen the GPs’ revenue and improve property-related services. The amendments made to the Panchayat Raj Act now allow panchayats to bring households built outside “grama thana” (limits) into the tax net.

The newly notified 2025 Tax, Rates and Fees Rules outline procedures for assessing and collecting taxes and approving new layouts. The portal enables residents to obtain digital e-khata documents (Forms 11A and 11B) quickly and transparently. While minor technical issues may occur initially, a dedicated helpline (9483476000) will support users, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “We are bringing e-Swathu services to your doorstep. This will transform people’s lives. All Panchayat property records will now receive 11B accounts.

The government has decided to issue these accounts within 15 days of receiving the application. No one needs to visit panchayat offices – the certificates will be provided online and through Bapuji Centres.”