Former MLA RV Devaraj passes away

BENGALURU: Former Chickpet MLA RV Devaraj, 67, passed away in Mysuru on Monday. Devaraj, an SM Krishna loyalist, had served as Slum Development Board chairman, and was on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in the past.

Devaraj leaves behind his wife Mamatha, daughter Priya and son Yuvaraj.

His aides said that Devaraj showed extreme discomfort in his chest around 10pm Monday, and was taken to Apollo Hospital. The doctor diagnosed it as a heart issue, and he was rushed to Jayadeva Institute Of Cardiovascular Science and Research Unit in Mysuru. The medical team at Jayadeva said the patient was declared dead on arrival.

“Every year, ahead of his birthday on December 3, our leader visits Mysuru Chamundi temple and offers puja at Sringeri Sharadha Devi temple. Chickpet was decked up with posters and banners with advance birthday wishes, but now...” said Aiyappa, a supporter from JC Road.

Despite health issues, Devaraj would hold meetings with supporters at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru early in the morning, added Aiyappa.

The body is to reach Bengaluru early on Tuesday, and family members will inform the public about his last rites.