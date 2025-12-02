Karnataka HC stops state from increasing internal quota for SC/STs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday restrained the state government from implementing the increase in reservation under the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or posts in the services under the State) Act, 2022.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the interim order after hearing a batch of petitions, including a public interest litigation filed by Mahendra Kumar Mitra, challenging the provisions of the Act.

The court said that no further notifications for recruitment or appointments on the basis of increased reservation should be issued till the petitions are disposed of. Recruitments that have already begun may be continued, but appointments should be subject to the final outcome of the present petitions, the court said.

“All appointment or promotion letters would expressly indicate that the appointment and the promotion is subject to the outcome of the present petitions and the candidates would not claim any equities in the event the increased reservation is struck down,” the court said. It also clarified that Monday’s order is confined only to modifying the earlier order dated November 19 passed by this court and would not affect the operation of any other specific interim order or final order granted by the court or the tribunal.