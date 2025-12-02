Lakshman Singh takes charge as Managing Director of K-RIDE

BENGALURU: Lakshman Singh, a senior Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer with over three decades of experience, on Monday assumed charge as the full-time Managing Director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) with a commitment to accelerate the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

Addressing engineers and project teams after taking charge said, “Our responsibility is clear: to execute our projects with unwavering commitment, discipline, and pride. This project demands hard work, smart work, and teamwork. With the acronym TRACK— Target clearly; Respond quickly; Act decisively; Coordinate seamlessly; Keep commitments—let us work together to get K-RIDE back on TRACK. Together, we will not only revive the momentum of KRIDE but accelerate it.”

A highly regarded civil engineering professional, Singh has previously served as ADRM, DRM (Works), Chief Engineer (Construction), and in senior headquarters roles across Indian Railways. His portfolio includes major achievements such as the construction of the 676-metre Bheema Rail Bridge between Bijapur and Solapur, the development of the first air-conditioned station building at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, and the planning of nearly 250 road overbridges and underbridges to eliminate level crossings.

He has also contributed to nationally significant projects involving tunnel and hydropower infrastructure, and is credited with resolving technical and administrative challenges to double project execution speeds.