Minister Dr Parameshwara’s surprise meeting with Kodimutt seer raises eyebrows

HASSAN: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday paid a surprise visit to Kodimutt in Arasikere taluk in Hassan and met Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra swamiji. The seer is known for his political predictions.

This visit of Dr Parameshwara comes amid murmurs of leadership change in the state.

Dr Parameshwara visited the mutt in a private vehicle and spoke to the seer for nearly an hour. Interestingly, the police and intelligence officers did not have prior information about the minister’s visit.

A senior Congress leader told TNIE on condition of anonymity that Dr Parameshwara visited the mutt to discuss the prevailing political atmosphere in the state, especially when there are murmurs of the Congress high command picking a surprise candidate to replace Siddaramaiah.

Informed sources said that Dr Parameshwara visited Kodimutt to seek the seer’s blessings and discuss the recent political developments.

The seer, however, did not predict anything about any “surprise CM”.

Refusing to divulge any details, the Kodimutt seer said that Dr Parameshwara is one of the prominent devotees of the mutt and he often visits it. The seer also said that he will predict about state politics only after Sankranti. Earlier, the home minister offered pooja for the Shivalinga Ajjaiah and Neelamma Ajjiah [Gaddigge] tombs on the premises of the mutt.