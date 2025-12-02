Now, generate Digital e-Stamp on your own, anytime and anywhere

BENGALURU: The state government has introduced Digital e-Stamp (DeS), which allows citizens to generate it on their own, without depending on any agent or intermediary. The service is available 24×7, and people can access it from anywhere in the world. First of its kind in the country, the system is expected to strengthen efficiency, transparency, and security in document stamping.

Physical stamp papers were discontinued after the Telgi scam that exposed a large-scale fraud involving counterfeit and reused stamp papers. Later, the Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd was appointed to issue e-stamp papers across the state, but that too had certain disadvantages as photocopiers could duplicate e-stamp certificates. Unscrupulous elements would purchase stamp papers for one purpose and use it for another, allowing them to evade or pay lesser stamp duty, causing a loss to the government, said Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday.

He said as the state is moving towards complete digital registration, these vulnerabilities can be eliminated by adopting a fully digital stamping system. The latest digital e-stamping system has been given legal sanctity as the government has introduced the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Act, 2025. The present e-stamp system will be stopped in a phased manner.

The new system has many advantages. It is not only fully digital, but also fast and secure as all payments are made through approved digital methods that are available 24x7.