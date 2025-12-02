Now, it’s Shivakumar’s turn to host CM Siddaramaiah for breakfast

BENGALURU: The power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which peaked after they flexed their muscles on social media through cryptic messages, seems to be culminating in a truce over breakfast meetings.
After Siddaramaiah hosted breakfast for his deputy, albeit with advice from the Congress high command, Shivakumar is keen on reciprocating with the same at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru at 9.30am on Tuesday.
After Saturday’s breakfast meeting, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have chanted the unity mantra, saying that they will abide by the top brass’ decision on the leadership change.
Shivakumar, who also received a call from Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal just like Siddaramaiah, followed the diktat by reposing faith on the high command that it would deliver him goods at the right time.
The breakfast meetings between the CM and his deputy are crucial in the wake of the joint session of the Karnataka legislature that commences in Belagavi on December 8. The Opposition BJP and JDS are sharpening their weapons to corner the Congress government over the leadership uncertainty and its effect, if any, on governance.
The breakfast meetings would also counter the breakfast and dinners the Siddarmaiah coterie of ministers held separately. It is also to send out a strong message that all is well between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
“This is (breakfast meeting) between us. We are working together as brothers. There is no faction among us as you (media) are projecting. We have 140 MLAs and we will take everyone together,” said Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah, too, confirmed that he will be visiting Shivakumar’s residence.
Prior to Saturday’s breakfast meeting, during which the duo projected a united front, their supporters had taken a cudgel over the power transfer row.
The recent power tussle posed a major headache for the Congress high command after several communities threatened to withdraw their support to the Congress if it did not back their leaders.
Siddaramaiah hails from the Kuruba community whose leaders had warned the Congress high command that they would defeat those MLAs who rallied behind Shivakumar. Some of the MLAs had even visited Delhi lobbying in favour of Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga. The Vokkaliga leadership had also warned the high command that it would teach the Congress a lesson in the 2028 Assembly polls if Shivakumar was not made the chief minister.
It is to be seen whether the truce between the duo will pacify the warring groups.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed concern over the political situation. “The discussion (over power transfer) is not good for the government or the party... it should not continue. It is not solely politically-oriented breakfast meetings as it also features other issues,” Dinesh said.
Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, said, “It is our CM and our Deputy CM who are having breakfast, and there is nothing special about it. If the high command takes a call to reshuffle the cabinet and asks me to quit, I will resign.”
It is to be seen whether Shivakumar’s younger brother and former MP DK Suresh, who has just returned from Delhi, will be present at the breakfast or not.
Naati koli, idlis on the menu
While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s breakfast consisted of idlis, vadas, sambar, dosas, chutney, and kesari bath, Shivakumar is planning to serve the naati chicken from his hometown Kanakapura and idlis.