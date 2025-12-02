Now, it’s Shivakumar’s turn to host CM Siddaramaiah for breakfast

BENGALURU: The power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, which peaked after they flexed their muscles on social media through cryptic messages, seems to be culminating in a truce over breakfast meetings.

After Siddaramaiah hosted breakfast for his deputy, albeit with advice from the Congress high command, Shivakumar is keen on reciprocating with the same at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru at 9.30am on Tuesday.

After Saturday’s breakfast meeting, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have chanted the unity mantra, saying that they will abide by the top brass’ decision on the leadership change.

Shivakumar, who also received a call from Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal just like Siddaramaiah, followed the diktat by reposing faith on the high command that it would deliver him goods at the right time.

The breakfast meetings between the CM and his deputy are crucial in the wake of the joint session of the Karnataka legislature that commences in Belagavi on December 8. The Opposition BJP and JDS are sharpening their weapons to corner the Congress government over the leadership uncertainty and its effect, if any, on governance.

The breakfast meetings would also counter the breakfast and dinners the Siddarmaiah coterie of ministers held separately. It is also to send out a strong message that all is well between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

“This is (breakfast meeting) between us. We are working together as brothers. There is no faction among us as you (media) are projecting. We have 140 MLAs and we will take everyone together,” said Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah, too, confirmed that he will be visiting Shivakumar’s residence.

Prior to Saturday’s breakfast meeting, during which the duo projected a united front, their supporters had taken a cudgel over the power transfer row.