Punjab redux: Tussle will cost Congress dear

BENGALURU: The latest political joke circulating in Karnataka captures the mood succinctly: Siddaramaiah should govern on odd dates, and DK Shivakumar on even dates! Beneath the joke lies a more serious concern -- distrust and a power struggle within the Congress that could be a replay of political instability in Karnataka. The two leaders are expected to meet again over breakfast on Tuesday.

Observers are drawing parallels with the 2008-13 BJP government, which was plagued by internal rebellion, resort politics and factional skirmishes, which eventually culminated in the BJP’s ouster in the 2013 Assembly elections. It offers a clear lesson: prolonged infighting rarely ends well for the ruling party in Karnataka, as voters reject instability, especially when it appears self-inflicted.

Political analyst BS Murthy said, “Older political watchers will recall the fate of the Janata Dal in the 1980s and 1990s. Continued power struggles hollowed out the party from within, leading to splits and eventual irrelevance. Karnataka’s electorate has demonstrated time and again that it has little patience for leaders who are more invested in outmanoeuvring each other than governing effectively.’’

According to party insiders, a handful of Congress leaders are reportedly stoking the current dissent just as they did in Punjab, where the ruling party slid into oblivion. Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh had boldly named those responsible for the turmoil.

While both Siddaramaiah and DKS have denied any leadership crisis, murmurs within the party suggest otherwise. Siddaramaiah continues to command the support of a significantly larger section of the Congress Legislature Party. DKS is believed to have a relatively small group of loyalists, perhaps not more than 25 MLAs, according to some estimates.