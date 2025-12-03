Cartier watches worn by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM Shivakumar spark BJP criticism

BENGALURU: The most conspicuous item that raised many eyebrows when CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar met for breakfast were Cartier watches, considered a luxury brand, with the same design adorning their wrists.

This gave enough ammunition to BJP to target the CM and his deputy. Sources in the CMO and DCMO, however, maintained that it was a mere coincidence that the two leaders were seen sporting wrist watches of the same design and brand.

Both have a collection of wrist watches and the CM has been wearing the Cartier for a month, sources said. But BJP took strong exception, asking how Siddaramaiah, who claims to be a socialist, was wearing such an expensive wrist piece.

On X, BJP posted a video clip of the controversy triggered by Siddaramaiah, when he wore an expensive Hublot watch gifted by a businessman. After a controversy broke out during his first tenure as CM between 2013 and 2018, Siddaramaiah had returned the watch, declaring it a state asset.

“Back then Rs 70 lakh, (Hublot watch) today Rs 43 lakh! (Cartier watch). The watch on the wrist has changed, but the extravagant mindset has not. Siddaramaiah who you masquerading as socialist leading an extravagant life, is this your social justice?” the BJP asked.