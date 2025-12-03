DKS will become CM when top brass decides, says Siddaramaiah after Breakfast 2.0

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that any change in the state leadership will be decided by the Congress high command, hinting that opinions of senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will guide the decision.

Talking to the media after attending a breakfast meeting hosted by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar, he said, “We discussed issues concerning farmers and people of the state in general. We had already decided at the breakfast meeting that I hosted (for Shivakumar) that we would listen to any decision taken by the high command... mostly Rahulji and Soniaji... and Khargeji.”

He said, “So far, there has been no communication (from the high command). If they call us, we will certainly go. I am meeting KC Venugopal (AICC General Secretary) at a function (in Mangaluru),” he said when asked whether they would meet high command leaders in Delhi. Even on the cabinet reshuffle, the high command has to decide, he added.

Asked when Shivakumar might become chief minister, Siddaramaiah said, “When the high command decides.”

Siddaramaiah and Venugopal are meeting in Mangaluru on Wednesday at an event celebrating spiritual guru Narayana Guru that has been organised by CWC permanent invitee and MLC BK Hariprasad.