Karnataka farmers launch Appiko Chaluvali to save Devadari forest

SANDUR(BALLARI): To protect over 1,000 acres of forest land in Devadari Hills from mining activities, farmers from Narasingapura and Ranjithapura villages of Sandur taluk of Ballari district have been staging their own ‘Appiko Chaluvali’ (Hug the Trees) protest for the last one month.

The protest began after the state granted land in the area to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) for mining activities earlier this year.

The villagers say the hill has already suffered extensive damage due to decades of mining that has led to health issues, loss of forest cover and severe disruption of wildlife habitats. Farmers are now guarding the forest in shifts, while school and college students too have joined the movement. Protesters said they will continue their agitation until December 31, when KIOCL’s tender period ends.

Mounesh KB, a local resident and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader, alleged the state government has violated its own commitments by allowing mining in the ecologically rich Devadari Hill, which he described as the “oxygen hub” of Kalyana Karnataka.