Karnataka to set up first police check-post in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary to curb wildlife crimes

BENGALURU: After a lot of persuasion, the state government recently issued orders for the creation of a police check-post in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary limits.

The state forest department made this proposal in June, with the aim to reduce rising crimes. Orders to set up the check-post were issued on November 28.

“This is the first such police check-post in a forest area in the state. In case of Madur in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, police and forest department check-posts are at a short distance from each other. But the need for one in MM Hills arose due to increasing incidents of poaching, cross-border crimes and wildlife cases. The demand peaked with the death of five tigers due to poisoning, sighting of a tiger carcass with a missing paw, a leopard’s death and other crimes,” said a senior forest official.

As per government orders, the check-post will be set up on temporary basis in the area where Gopinatham and Palar meet in Palar Wildlife Zone. Orders were issued by the Chief Secretary’s office to forest and police departments, detailing the design and size of the gates, and to use eco-friendly material to make the check-post.

“While police and forest department have been working together, coordination on the ground is a challenge. In this case, a special request was made by the Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police due to increasing interstate and cross-border disputes.

Orders for the creation of the check-post will aid in quick detection and solving of wildlife crimes. The check-post will be managed by police, but foresters will provide full support in operations and logistics. All forest rules will have to be followed, and the check-post will only help improve vigil,” the official added.

There were demands for similar check-posts from Bannerghatta National Park, Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Kali Tiger Reserve, but priority was given to MM Hills, in the wake of increasing wildlife incidents, people’s presence inside forests and other issues.