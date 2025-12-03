Karnataka’s draft Bill on quotas for PwDs in private sector, education draws strong support

BENGALURU: Amid ongoing debates around inclusivity in education and the private job sector, the Government of Karnataka has drafted The Karnataka Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities in Private Employment and Education) Bill, 2025.

The proposed legislation seeks to introduce a minimum of five per cent of total job vacancies for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in private companies and 10 per cent of total seats for children who are differently abled in educational institutions. The Bill aims to strengthen the goals of the Right to Education and ensure genuine access to lifelong learning.

Several non-governmental organisations working for Persons with Disabilities, as well as higher education institutions, have welcomed the move.

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder of Samarthanam, said, “We are happy that the government is making the right move towards inclusion. At the same time, at Samarthanam, we are also training people with disability for relevant skills that can help them get a job as data analysts, social media manager and more in the private sector. We will work towards empowering them so that people with disabilities become an asset in the private job sector and not a burden.”