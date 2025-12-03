KGF police closes illegal entry points on Bengaluru–Chennai Express Corridor, helmets mandatory from December 8

KGF: KGF District Superintendent of Police Shivanshu Rajput said on Thursday that the police have closed unauthorised entry points along the Bengaluru–Chennai Express Corridor and announced that helmet use will be made compulsory from December 8, with no possibility of postponement.

Speaking to the TNIE, the senior police officer said that several villagers had created openings along the Bengaluru Rural–Hoskote to Sundarapalaya stretch of the corridor to move two-wheelers and autorickshaws, posing safety risks and contributing to accidents. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshmaiah identified and sealed these points, and the locations are now under continuous monitoring.

The SP said the police had received a positive response from the National Highways Authority to install lighting along the active stretch and complete the pending patchwork immediately. He added that externment action is underway, with eight rowdy-sheeters already expelled from the district and another list prepared for further action.

On the decision to mandate helmets, Rajput said awareness campaigns had been conducted for two months. From December 8, riders caught without helmets will have their vehicles impounded at the police station and can only retrieve them by presenting a helmet along with the purchase bill. However, if the violation is repeated, a Rs 500 fine will be imposed. He emphasised that imposing fines is not the intention, but the safety of the people, as many fatal and non-fatal accidents are caused by head injuries.

DySP Lakshmaiah said helmet-awareness drives will be held on Thursday near the BEML main gate at 3 pm, later at Soorajmull Circle, and in nearby villages. Additional police teams will be deployed on December 8 to enforce helmet use, and shopkeepers have been warned against overcharging for helmets. Circle Inspector Markondiah was also present.