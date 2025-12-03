Leopard spotted prowling Karwar Naval Base, residents advised to stay indoors

KARWAR: A leopard has been sighted prowling Karwar’s Seabird Naval Base, causing concern among residents and prompting warnings to remain indoors. The big cat has been seen near navy personnel residential quarters at Arga, with videos of the sightings going viral on social media.

The big cat has been seen walking near the residential quarters of the navy personnel at Arga and the same has now gone viral. People have been taking the video clip and posting it on social media. Many have shared the same among their friends and WhatsApp groups.

The leopard had been spotted in the area previously, but no injuries to people have been reported. Besides the leopard, the naval base has also seen wild boars and other ungulates.

The forest department has been alerted about and the residents have been informed to be alert and stay indoors. “ There has been a leopard sighting, the residents need to stay alert and indoors read a message to the residents,” a message reads.

The video clipping circulated shows the big cat has been seen on Monday and Tuesday afternoons either strolling in front of the residential buildings or in the backyards.