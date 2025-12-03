Opposition slams Siddaramaiah–Shivakumar breakfast meetings as ‘deceptive truce’, political theatrics

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continued their breakfast meetings to send a message of unity, it came under fire from the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), which termed it a “smoke-screen to mislead the people.”

The BJP leaders even slammed Siddaramaiah for having chicken curry at Shivakumar’s residence on Hanuma Jayanti Day.

“The so-called truce over breakfast is deceptive. Gap between CM-DCM is too wide for a small chicken to bridge,” said former minister and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar. The BJP leader said that given the kind of animosity and acrimony that exists between the two, this breakfast truce is too fragile and may give in at any time.

He said, notwithstanding “deceptive peace between the two warring ruling party leaders”, the BJP will go hammer and tongs against the Congress government during the forthcoming winter session to highlight the government’s failure on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the Congress government has not resolved farmers’ problems, potholes on Bengaluru roads have not been filled, but Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are busy with breakfast meetings to resolve issues between them.

Ashoka said while Hanuma Jayanti celebrations were taking place everywhere with joy, Siddaramaiah savored ‘nati koli saaru’ (country chicken curry) at Shivakumar’s residence, which had hurt the sentiments of devotees of Lord Hanuman.