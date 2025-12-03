POCSO charge against seer lacked evidence: Karnataka court

CHITRADURGA: A lot of twists and turns have been unveiled in the 155 page judgement delivered by Second Additional District and Sessions judge Gangadhara Hadapad, who acquitted Murugha Mutt head Swamy Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in the first POCSO case filed against him.

In the verdict declared on November 26, the court opined that the pieces of evidence given by the victims before the doctors and the magistrate during the investigation are contradictory.

The court has found that there was a property dispute between Swamy Sharanaru and one Basavarajan for the last 15 years, which weakened the case. The verdict also mentions that there is no evidence of sexual assault in the medical report.

The court said the case registered against Murugha Sharan is a conspiracy. “The statements given by the victims do not match each other, even though former MLA and manager of the mutt SK Basavarajan has stated that he has given evidence and photos to the SP regarding the incident, but the same has not been brought before the court during the trial,” the judgment read.

The judge has also taken note of four children studying in the mutt, who were called as witnesses, not supporting the allegations made by the alleged victims. The court objected to Basavarajan’s claim that the victim was assaulted and thrown out of the mutt, but the police did not collect any footage despite there being CCTV coverage.

Raising the conspiracy theory, Swamy Sharanaru’s advocate CV Nagesh argued that the victim went to Cottonpet police station from Majestic, instead of approaching the Upparpete police.