Rebel Karnataka BJP leaders land in Delhi as rift over Vijayendra’s leadership deepens

BENGALURU: In a sudden escalation of the ongoing internal crisis within the Karnataka BJP, rebel leader and former minister Kumar Bangarappa, along with a group of party leaders, landed in Delhi on Monday, triggering speculation about a possible showdown with the party high command.

BJP sources expressed surprise at the visit, questioning the “immediate provocation” behind the move. Insiders told TNIE that perhaps the high command had decided that BY Vijayendra, son of veteran BS Yediyurappa, will continue as Karnataka BJP president for the foreseeable future, which could have provoked the rebels to make a last-ditch appeal in Delhi.

Vijayendra declined to comment on the development. The rebellion has already exacted a heavy price: firebrand MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was expelled from the party recently for “repeated anti-party activities”. Political observers point out the irony that several current rebels were themselves “imported” from rival camps just a few years ago. Both Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa switched over from the Congress. Kumar

Bangarappa is the son of late Congress stalwart and former chief minister S Bangarappa, while his brother Madhu Bangarappa remains a minister in the Congress.

With assembly elections still a couple of years away, the open factionalism has again exposed the deep divisions within the Karnataka BJP unit, especially over the lingering influence of the Yediyurappa family. As the rebels huddle in Delhi, all eyes are on whether the central leaders will entertain their grievances or double down on backing Vijayendra, which could trigger more exits in the coming days. The role of a very senior BJP leader in Delhi, secretly considered to be a godfather of the rebels, is also being observed.