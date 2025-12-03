Smart meters: Karnataka HC quashes proceedings against energy minister George

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday quashed the proceedings against Energy Minister KJ George and others over alleged irregularities in awarding a tender for supplying smart meters to Bescom consumers.

“The trial court, without applying its mind to the allegations in the contract, has called for a report from the Lokayukta, which, in my opinion, is erroneous,” said Justice MI Arun, allowing the petitions filed by George and Ramesh HJ, Director, (Technical) Bescom. The proceedings against Mahantesh Bilagi, former MD of Bescom, abated as he died in a road accident recently.

The special court for trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs passed the order on July 23 to register a private complaint and sought the report from the Lokayukta police. This was based on the private complaint filed by MLAs Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, SR Vishwanath and Dheeraj Muniraj. The petitioners moved the high court challenging the same.

The high court noted that it is not the case of the complainants that the accused took money at the time of awarding the contract, but it is their case that the entire tender process was designed to favour the successful bidder and that the contract has been awarded in favour of the successful bidder, of M/s Rajashree Electricals Private Limited, Davanagere, which is a shell company and a front of George.

The court also noted that, admittedly, several persons were eligible to participate in the tender process. There were three bidders for the contract, and the same has been done transparently, the court said.