Belagavi session cost rises to Rs 21 crore, sparks debate

BELAGAVI: The cost of hosting the winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi continues to rise, with the district administration estimating an expenditure of Rs 21 crore for the upcoming ten-day session scheduled from December 8 to 19. Last year, the government spent Rs 15.30 crore, indicating an increase of Rs 5.70 crore this year. Since 2012, the state spent Rs 169.6 crore on winter sessions in Belagavi.

The financial implications of conducting the session at the soudha, also known as the Golden Palace, have once again become a subject of public and political discussion. Although the primary objectives of holding the session in Belagavi are promoting development in North Karnataka, decentralising administration and ensuring departmental balance, questions persist regarding how effectively these goals are being met.

Critics argued that despite the heavy expenditure, the number of actual working days, the attendance of legislators and the depth of discussions often fall short of expectations. The cost of a session covers a wide range of expenses, including travel, accommodation, security, guest management, technical support, deployment of special staff, transport and the maintenance of Suvarna Soudha.

Additionally, funds are allocated for cabinet meetings, special legislative workspaces, media facilities, police arrangements, transport logistics, and protocol management. With rising costs each year, the debate over the efficiency and necessity of holding the session in Belagavi is gaining renewed momentum.