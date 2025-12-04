CM Siddaramaiah, KC Venugopal huddle in Mangaluru as power struggle heats up

MANGALURU: Amid the ongoing tussle over chief minister’s post in Karnataka, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared the stage in Mangaluru on Wednesday during the centenary celebrations of the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Shree Narayana Guru.

Though the two leaders sat beside each other through the two-hour event at Mangalore University, they barely interacted. Sources said they later held a closed-door meeting at the university’s Kaveri Guesthouse. The details of their discussion remain unknown.

Emerging after over an hour, Siddaramaiah told reporters that he did not discuss politics with Venugopal. To questions on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi, he said, “Let him go. Who will object to it?” Asked whether he too is planning to travel to Delhi, he replied that he will go if invited and that he had received no such communication so far.

It remained unclear how long Venugopal stayed at the guesthouse, as he was not seen exiting before the chief minister left. He later reportedly departed for Kerala by train.