GBA axe men coming for Bengaluru University campus trees

BENGALURU: After concerns over losing the green cover to the proposed Skydeck on the Bengaluru University (BU) campus, similar worry is being raised by environmentalists now as 352 trees have been marked to be axed on two acres on the campus for the state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence by the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

It came to light after the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s forest wing invited objections and suggestions from the public on felling the trees.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, GBA, GK Sudarshan, said the notification was published on November 27 as the request came from the University. But university Registrar Shanthala told TNIE that she is not aware of any such development. “We have not given any such permission, nor have we written to the forest wing for felling of trees,” she said.

The notification has given 10 days to the public to file objections, raise comments and make suggestions to the DCF Office at NR Square, Bengaluru-2 and also file objections through atdcfbbmp12@gmail.com.

“The objections, suggestions and comments are invited from citizens under section 8 (3) (vii) of the Karnataka Preservation of Tree Act, 1976,” the notification stated.

Renuka Prasad, a former geology professor and coordinator of Bio Park, said it is a violation of sustainable development principles. “Large-scale tree felling for construction defeats the purpose of sustainable and climate-resilient urban planning, especially within a university campus meant to promote research, education and environmental responsibility.”