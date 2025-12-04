Karnataka Cabinet may approve hate speech Bill today ahead of winter session

BENGALURU: The state cabinet is likely to approve the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, on Thursday.

The Bill proposes to effectively prevent and control hate speech and hate crimes, their negative effects on individuals, groups and societies. The Bill once approved is expected to be placed in both the houses of the state legislature in the winter session that will start from next week at Belagavi.

According to the draft Bill, any person who harms or incites harm or promotes or propagates hatred bring out of his prejudice against or intolerance towards any person because of one’s religion, race, caste or community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language , disability or tribe shall be guilty of an offence of hate crime.

“Whoever commits a hate crime shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or fine up to Rs 5,000 or both. An offence of hate crime shall be non- cognizable and non-bailable and shall be triable by magistrate of the first class,’’ it states.

Explaining the offence of hate speech, the Bill says anyone who intentionally publishes, propagates or advocates anything or communicates to one or more people in a manner that could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to harm or incite harm or promote or propagate hatred, based on one of these grounds including religion, race, language, caste or community and others.

This also includes one who distributes or makes available on electronic communication that is accessible by anyone and also accessible or directed at a specific person who can be considered to be a victim of hate speech.