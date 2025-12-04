Karnataka generates 15.28 per cent of India’s wind power

UDUPI: The Union government has revealed that Karnataka accounts for 15.28% of India’s wind power generation, making it one of the leading contributors to the renewable energy sector. Gadag, Vijayapura and Chitradurga have emerged as the top three districts driving wind energy development in the state.

However, land conversion delays and grid evacuation bottlenecks still remain the key challenges for developers. To ease land issues, the state cabinet has approved treating the existing Government Order (GO) as an NOC for using agricultural land for wind projects.

Karnataka has also formulated a Resource Adequacy Plan (RAP) to streamline grid evacuation based on the power requirements of ESCOMs, thereby facilitating smoother implementation of upcoming renewable energy projects.

This was informed by the Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, in his reply to an unstarred question raised by Karnataka MP BY Raghavendra during the ongoing winter session of Parliament on Wednesday.

On the current status of wind energy capacity addition in Karnataka, including the total installed capacity and new projects commissioned during the past five years, Naik said the sector has recorded robust growth. He said the total installed capacity has surpassed 8,000 MW in October 2025. The momentum was driven by a record 1,331 MW addition in FY 2024–25, marking the highest annual increase so far, he said.

The state’s renewable energy capacity has shown consistent expansion over the past five years, highlighting sustained investor interest and policy support.